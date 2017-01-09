National Western Stock Show



Jan. 7-22: The “super bowl of stock shows” lasts more than two weeks and features everything from rodeos, horse shows and livestock shows to competitions, demonstrations, sheep shearing, kids’ activities, vendors and much more.

Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale

Jan. 7-22: This annual event has been called “one of the finest exhibitions of contemporary realism of the Western U.S.” The exhibit and sale are open the same hours as the National Western Stock Show. Entrance to the art gallery is included with stock show admission.

The National Western Complex is at 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. www.nationalwestern.com.