Hikes & Events

Hard Rock Mining Tour

Saturday July 1, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Meeting location provided to registered participants

Tap into the towns, tools and characters of local hard rock mining heritage by visiting mining sites of years gone by. Tours are free and open to ages 10 years and older. Some walking required.

Register here.

Fun on the Farm: Pioneer Life

Friday July 7, event is offered twice at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Highway 66, between Lyons and Longmont

Bring your children ages 3-6 to the farm to learn about animals, plants, and agricultural life. All programs include a short story time, hands-on activities, and a take-home craft. Afterwards explore the farm. Adult chaperones must stay with children. This event also occurs on July 21.

History and Habitat of Caribou Ranch

Saturday July 8, 9 a.m.-noon

Caribou Ranch Open Space, 2 miles north of Nederland on County Road 126

Explore beautiful Caribou Ranch! Volunteer naturalists will be stationed along the trails to answer questions and help you learn about the wildflowers, wildlife, and colorful history of this diverse landscape.

Paint and Photography Session at Walker Ranch

Sunday July 9, 3–6 p.m.

Please join us for an afternoon paint and photography session. The historic Walker Ranch will be available for an opportunity to paint and take photographs. Requires a moderate hike. Photographers may submit their photos to the 2017 Land through the Lens Photography Exhibit.

For more information visit www.BoulderCountyOpenSpace.org/photoshow and register here.

Dragons & Damsels Slide Program

Tuesday July 11, 7-8:30 p.m.

Longmont Public Library, Meeting Rooms A & B, 409 4th Ave

Join volunteer naturalist Leslie Larson and learn about the life of dragonflies and their damselfly cousins, including their acrobatic flying, huge multi-faceted eyes, convoluted mating schemes, and behavioral quirks.

Hike at Sunset

Wednesday July 12, 6:30 p.m.-sunset

Betasso Preserve (meet at the trailhead near the group picnic shelter)

Join your family and friends for an evening exploring an open space. At each hike, volunteer naturalists interpret each park’s history, geology, ecosystems, plants and wildlife. Sunset hikes are easy-moderate hiking and suitable for all ages.

An Evening at the Museum: Switzerland Trail

Friday July 14, 7-8 p.m.

Nederland Mining Museum, 200 N. Bridge St., Nederland

Share coffee and dessert while exploring local history and mountain lore.

Catfish Night

Friday July 14, 7:30 -11 p.m.

Stearns Lake at Carolyn Holmberg Preserve (access trailhead from Dillon Road on South 104th Street)

Bring your family and friends and enjoy a summer night fishing at the lake!

A few details:

-Anglers must have current Colorado fishing license (kids under 16 years don’t need license)

-Open to shore fishing only Artificial and live bait permitted

-Check-in required at trailhead on South 104th Street

For more information, please contact Dave Hoerath 303-678-6204 or dhoerath@bouldercounty.org.

Heritage Evening at Walker Ranch Homestead: Livestock

Saturday July 15, 4-7 p.m.

Walker Ranch Homestead, 8999 Flagstaff Mountain Road, approximately 7 miles west of Boulder

Meet animals up close at the petting zoo. Visit with costumed volunteers as they demonstrate late 1800s rural games and chores such as doing laundry the old-fashioned way, woodworking, meal preparation, and blacksmithing.

Dragons & Damsels in the Field

Saturday July 15, 10 a.m.-noon

Pella Crossing Open Space, about 1 mile south of Hygiene on the east side of North 75th Street.

Join volunteer naturalist Leslie Larson in the field and learn about the amazing life of dragonflies and their damselfly cousins. We’ll also learn some clues to help with field identification.

Visit the Assay Museum

Saturday July 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

James F. Bailey Assay Office Museum, 6352 Fourmile Canyon Drive, Boulder

The James F. Bailey Assay Office Museum, located in the historic town of Wallstreet just west of Boulder, helps tell the story of hard rock mining in this area. The assay office was the place where prospectors would take their ore samples to find out whether or not they had potentially “struck it rich.” The determination of the assayer could, and often did, make or break a prospector. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

High Country Night Hike

Wednesday July 19, 8-10 p.m.

Space is limited, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Join volunteer naturalists to explore open space under cover of darkness! We’ll hike about one mile round-trip on an easy trail, enjoying the starlight, listening for night sounds, and learning about the critters that live here. Bring water, closed-toe hiking shoes, and a flashlight.

To register, email lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6214 by Monday, July 17.

Who Turned the Lights Out? Preparing for the Solar Eclipse

Friday July 21, 7:30-10 p.m.

Space is limited, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

A total solar eclipse will be visible on August 21 across the United States. Bring your family and learn why this event will be so special. Afterwards, enjoy viewing the summer constellations and other bright celestial objects with the help of the Longmont Astronomical Society. To register, email dprice@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6215 by Wednesday, July 19.

Fun on the Farm: Pioneer Life

Friday July 21, event is offered twice at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Highway 66, between Lyons and Longmont

Bring your children ages 3-6 to the farm to learn about animals, plants, and agricultural life. All programs include a short story time, hands-on activities, and a take-home craft. Afterwards explore the farm. Adult chaperones must stay with children. This event also occurs on July 7.

Early Morning Photography Session

Saturday July 22, 7-11 a.m.

Anne U. White Trail

Please join us for an early morning photography session at the Anne U. White Trail. Ranger Fowler will accompany the group to an ideal spot so people can take photos to submit for consideration to the 2017 Land through The Lens Photography Exhibit. This event will involve a moderate hike. Register here.

Gold Panning

Sunday July 23, noon-2 p.m.

Nederland Mining Museum

Try your hand at gold panning and find out if you’ve struck it rich! Many people came to this area in the 1860s to find fortune through mining. Do you have what it takes to travel back in time? Programs are free and best for ages 5 and older. Registration opens two weeks before the event. Call 303-258-7332 for more information. Register here.

Hike at Sunset

Tuesday July 25, 6:30-sunset

Mud Lake Open Space (meet at the trailhead at the parking lot)

Join your family and friends for an evening exploring Mud Lake Open Space. At each hike, volunteer naturalists interpret each park’s history, geology, ecosystems, plants and wildlife. Sunset hikes are easy-moderate hiking and suitable for all ages.

Busy Bees and Working Wasps

Thursday July 27, 2-3 p.m.

Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce Street

Not all bees make honey and not all wasps are the same—there are thousands of species! These interesting insects stay very busy by constructing elaborate hives and nests, and help build a better world. Find out what all the buzz is about! Designed for children ages 4-10 accompanied by an adult.

Hike for Seniors

Thursday July 27, 10 a.m.-noon

Bald Mountain Scenic Area (meet at the trailhead)

Enjoy a nature hike for seniors every month. Programs include information about an area’s history, wildlife and current resource management projects. No registration is necessary, but please call 303-678-6214 in advance if you plan to bring a group so we have enough naturalists at the program.

The Geology of Caribou Ranch

Saturday July 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Caribou Ranch Open Space; 2 miles north of Nederland on County Road 126

Join volunteer naturalist Roger Myers on a 4.5-mile moderate hike to learn the story of Glacial Lake Devlin. We will also learn about some of the oldest rocks in the area, as well as the valuable minerals that were mined nearby.

Museums

Agricultural Heritage Center at the Lohr McIntosh Farm

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April through October, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 8348 Ute Highway 66

Phone: 303-776-8688

Enjoy the rural setting and learn about the agricultural history of Boulder County. The farm includes barns with interactive exhibits, a milk house, blacksmith shop, and furnished 1909 farmhouse. There are animals on site seasonally including chickens, pigs, and others.

Assay Office Museum

Hours: Open the third Saturday of the month, May through October, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Phone: 303-443-0865

Location: West of Boulder, 6352 Fourmile Canyon Drive

Learn about the history of hard rock mining and see where prospectors took their ore samples to find out if they had “struck it rich”. The determination of the assayer could, and often did, make or break a prospector.

Dougherty Museum

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June through August, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Phone: 303-776-2520

Location: 8306 N 107th Street, Longmont

In 1927, Ray G. Dougherty bought a circa 1900 reed organ from a music store in Longmont. That was the first item of a collection that grew large enough to fill a 29,000 sq. ft. museum. The collection consists of beautifully restored and original automobiles, as well as various tractors, a stage coach, music antiques, and more.

Nederland Mining Museum

Hours: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June through October, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Phone: 303-258-7332

Location: 200 N. Bridge Street, Nederland

Get a glimpse into the world of hard rock mining days during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Learn about the lives of the miners of yesteryear.