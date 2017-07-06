July 28-Aug. 6: Boulder County Fair

The 2017 annual event features events and activities similar to those in 1869

By Lisa Truesdale

On Oct. 6, 1869, a group of prominent ranchers and farmers hosted the very first fair in the Colorado Territory. It included five classes of exhibits: livestock and farm machinery; items handmade in Colorado; minerals and other geological specimens; agriculture and vegetables; and household and pantry goods.

Today, that very same fair is still going strong—and it’s known as the Boulder County Fair. The 2017 annual event features events and activities similar to those in 1869, but some exciting new features are also scheduled. On July 28-29, the National Firefighter Combat Challenge makes its very first appearance at the fair. It includes competitions that simulate the essential skills a firefighter needs, like climbing a five-story tower, dragging and hoisting a fire hose, and racing around obstacles. There’s also a kids’ challenge area with age-appropriate challenges. Also on July 29, the Craft Distillery Festival showcases spirit tastings from 25 Colorado distilleries; attendees get to vote for a People’s Choice Award in four categories.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds are in west Longmont, at Hover and Nelson roads. Most fair events are free, but some require tickets. Check the full schedule and all the details at www.bouldercountyfair.org.