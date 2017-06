1940s WWII-era Ball

June 17: Get your tickets early, because this nostalgic fundraiser always sells out.

Proceeds help the Wounded Warriors Project and the Spirit of Flight Center.

Includes dancing and live music amidst World War II planes, plus a parachute jump, swing-dancing lessons, a classic car show and vintage jeeps that transport you back to your car. 5pm-1am at the Boulder Airport (blue hangar), 3393 Airport Road. www.1940sball.org.