Boulder icon to host pet expo to showcase the latest and greatest in products and services.

McGuckin Hardware, pet supplier and welcoming institution for leashed dogs and other pets since 1978, is continuing the Pet Expo tradition—bringing food and treat vendors, trainers, veterinary and adoption services together for an all-day, pet-friendly event on Saturday, June 3rd.

“Dogs love McGuckin’s because they get to pick out their own treats and toys right from the aisle,” said Carolina Lasater, who works in the McGuckin Hardware pet department. “Their owners have fun doing it, dogs have fun doing it—and they get plenty of treats along the way too!”

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley (HSBV), an institution that has helped dogs, cats and other critters for 114 years, will also be present, providing information about adoption services, training programs and veterinary care for animals in need. McGuckin Hardware will accept donations for HSBV at registers inside the store between May 26th and June 5th, offering customers the chance to give a custom amount or round up their day’s purchase to the nearest dollar.

“HSBV is so excited to again be such a big part of this year’s Pet Expo!” said Amanda Lau, the HSBV Development and Event Coordinator. “We’ll be greeting our friends and supporters, enjoying the beautiful Colorado weather, bringing cute puppies to “ooh and ahh” over, and of course, finding time to explore all of the other amazing activities and vendors who will be on hand with us.”

The expo will introduce a new McGuckin drop-off point for Colorado Pet Pantry, a local non-profit pet food bank that partners with human food banks to redistribute pet resources within the community that may otherwise go to waste. From Saturday onward, Boulder residents can bring unwanted toys or feed to a Green Vest in the pet department to be processed for a Colorado Pet Pantry pick-up.

The event will also feature new and exciting pet products, like the Colorado Dawg treat line, started by Boulder native and former master butcher Steve Calvert.

“Those skills and growing up in a culture that demands all natural food products was a perfect combination to create the best treats for dogs,” Calvert explains. “Colorado Dawg can be exclusively found at McGuckin’s and could not be prouder.”

Kona Ice truck will return to serve shaved ice with flavor options for canines and their guardians, and a variety of sample treats and prize drawings from many different vendors will be available at booths during this pet and family friendly event.