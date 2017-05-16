10th Annual Boulder Home & Garden Fair is June 4



Held at the Twenty Ninth Street Retail District each spring, the Boulder Home & Garden Fair offers an extensive array of ideas, inspiration and innovation to improve your living environments. 60+ vendors including local builders, landscape and garden specialists, an array of home improvement and green living experts, and unique product vendors. Plus — come enjoy live music all day, food trucks on-site, and a paw-tastic pet parade!

NEW THIS YEAR! Join Boulder’s most pawtastic dog parade! The Garden Pawty Pet Parade, hosted by the Boulder Home & Garden Fair, will benefit Summit Dog Rescue. Registration begins at 12, pet parade starts at 12:30. Every dog wins a prize and top prizes will be awarded for best costumes! Strutt Your Mutt for a great cause. Suggested donation is $5 per dog, all proceeds go to Summit Dog Rescue. Click here for the registration form.

Twenty Ninth Street retail district – Sunday, June 4 (rain date: June 11) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.