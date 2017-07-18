Kid Innovators’ Community Pitch Night

Boulder is known for its startup scene, and kids are not immune from catching that love of innovation. From 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, Dream Tank introduces some of these young innovators to the world on their community pitch night at Impact Hub Boulder, 1877 Broadway. After two weeks in an accelerator program, kids 8-14 will pitch their ideas about how to solve local and global problems through entrepreneurship. These kids have gone through two five-day accelerator programs to learn how to launch their dreams, and their ideas have real potential to be funded and succeed in the real world.

Kids and mentors enter free, while the public can attend for $11/person. For details, visit www.eventbrite.com.