Lafayette: A Month of Garden-Themed Delights

Garden Lovers: Take Note

By Lisa Truesdale

If you love gardens—either as an active participant or an appreciative admirer—you just might find yourself spending a lot of time in Lafayette this June.

On June 10, the annual Old Town Lafayette Garden Tour runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The self-guided tour includes the community garden at the Sister Carmen Community Center, plus five cottage gardens in Old Town featuring xeric landscapes, raised beds and spectacular outdoor rooms. There are also live music, artist demonstrations and other related activities.

Then, at 2 p.m., head over to The Collective, Lafayette’s new community arts center at 201 N. Public Road, for the opening reception of “The Illustrated Urban Garden,” a collaboration with Denver Botanic Gardens’ School of Botanical Art and Illustration. The colorful and realistic botanical illustrations will hang in the center until the end of June, and on June 24 at 11 a.m., Mervi Hjelmroos-Koski, the school’s manager, will present a program called “Informing the Eye: Botanical Illustration for Science and Inspiration.”

The Collective, which opened this past February in a rebuilt historic building, is a clearinghouse for arts and culture in Lafayette, featuring rotating art exhibits, history displays managed by the Lafayette Historical Society, and programs like lectures, film series, author readings and networking opportunities for local artists.

“Things are really humming at The Collective,” says Susan Booker, Lafayette’s arts and cultural resources director. “It’s a gathering place where artists and arts lovers can connect with one another. The name was specially chosen to represent the collaboration of collectively working together to express and celebrate our community’s identity through art.”

The Collective is currently open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but that could change soon—and it might already be changed by the time the June exhibition opens“More people are dropping in all the time to pick up information and see the current show,” Booker adds, “so we’ll soon be hiring more staff to keep the doors open more hours, which will help us do even more to promote and engage in the arts in Lafayette.”

For information about The Collective, see www.cityoflafayette.com. To learn more about the garden tour, visit www.oldtownlafayette.com.