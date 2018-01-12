Saturday, Jan. 13 – The Annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival is a popular family event focusing on healthy lifestyles. This is a unique festival which includes an Oatmeal Breakfast, 5K Walk/Run, and – NEW this year – Ninja Warrior Course.

Oatmeal Breakfast @ Pioneer Elementary School

101 E. Baseline Rd., 7:30 am-12:00 pm

Tickets can be purchase in advance at the Lafayette Chamber or at the door.

Cost: Adults $8, Youth 3-12/Senior 60+ $6, Under 2 Free. Only service animals allowed.

Race Registration and Information – **Click Here for details**

Race registration includes breakfast ticket

5K Walk / Run starts promptly at 9:30 am at Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts, 200 E. Baseline Rd., across the street from Pioneer Elementary at the corner of E. Geneseo and N. Harrison.

7:30 am-9:10 am – Registration open for 5K Walk/Run

Leashed dogs are allowed.

Ninja Warrior Course – NEW this year! At the Bob L. Burger Rec. Center, 111 W. Baseline Rd., 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

2 Ninja Warrior Courses for all ages.

Special Guest is Brian Arnold, 6 time National Finalist on American Ninja Warrior. Athletic shoes required. Only service animals allowed.

Bonfils Community Blood Drive – parking lot between Pioneer Elementary and the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center

FREE SHUTTLE!

From the Flatirons Community Church, 350 S. Boulder Road.. Shuttle service will run continuously from 7:30 am – 1:30 pm to and from Pioneer Elementary.

Parking is limited, please carpool or take the RTD bus – for schedule visit www.rtd-denver.com

