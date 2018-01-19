This weekend, Boulder County’s TruDesign Colorado will be featured on HGTV’s House Hunters: Renovation in an episode titled “A Heated Kitchen Renovation”, airing on HGTV Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 p.m. MST. They are “humbled by the opportunity to give our clients, friends, and family insight on the earnest dedication that goes into our carefully crafted projects”, says the TruDesign team of Cynthia and Lindi. Tune in for a peek inside the inspiring, delightful, and sometimes crazy world of design – Cynthia and Lindi style.

For more information, please visit TruDesign: HGTV’s House Hunters: Renovation