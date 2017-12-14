Running 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds (9595 Nelson Road, Longmont), the Last Chance Gift Fest is an annual holiday shopping extravaganza. Find the perfect gift at this colossal sale featuring more than 165 Colorado vendors offering an assortment of art, crafts, toys, home décor, delicious food, unique items and much more. Other highlights include a holiday concert and lots of fun for all ages.

Free and open to the public. For details, visit www.bouldercounty.org/events/last-chance-gift-festival.