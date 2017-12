Hear homegrown Colorado musician Lauren Foster perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Laughing Goat Coffeehouse, 1709 Pearl St. Foster’s style mixes folksy lyrics with the guitar of Tallest Man on Earth with folk-pop from Brandi or The Lumineers thrown in for fun. Spend the evening with Lauren and you’ll leave feeling lighter than when you arrived. Free. For details, visit www.facebook.com/events/906980272804504/?active_tab=about