Join Front Range Anglers (2344 Pearl St.) from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 18 for a Saturday Signature Series instructional event, Fly Tying with Al Ritt, one of the area’s best tyers. Ritt will offer up instruction, patterns and techniques for tyers of all levels along side free fresh coffee and hot patterns for Colorado and beyond. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.frontrangeanglers.com/event/saturday-signature-fly-tying-al-ritt.