See a family’s journey from active-duty military service to sustainable farming in the film Little Roman Farm: From Swords to Plowshares at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 at Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road. The movie follows Ben and Leticia Ward, both retired from the U.S. Army, and how they applied their military training and experiences to their agricultural aspirations to create the Little Roman Farm—a small-scale intensive urban farm in the city of Fountain, Colo. The pair adopted organic agriculture practices they learned during their overseas tours to create sustainable, healthy and nature-friendly planting techniques. Admission is $9/person. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.chautauqua.com/portfolio/little-roman-farm-from-swords-to-plowshares.