Get Strong

Local running star Kara Goucher didn’t become a two-time Olympian through physical training and discipline alone. The mother and champion reveals her mental training secrets in her new book “Strong.”

Part inspiring storytelling and part technique teaching, “Strong” is based on Goucher’s own personal “confidence journal,” in which she recorded one positive aspect of her daily workouts. The book offers expert advice on confidence building from sports psychologists and other female athletes, including fellow CU Buff alumna and two-time Olympian Emma Coburn.

Goucher prompts readers to help explore their own sense of confidence and encourages readers to ask the right questions of themselves to develop stronger confidence. Whether you’re a self-doubting runner or seeking a confidence boost in other areas of your life, “Strong” may be your new mantra. Get it at Boulder Book Store.

—Amanda McCracken