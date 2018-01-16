Malcom Daly – Tragedy & Triumph in Alaska

Boulder resident Malcom Daly will share his extraordinary journey of despair, endurance, hope and reinvention, Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Community House at Chautauqua, 900 Baseline, Boulder.

In May 1999, Malcolm Daly and his climbing partner Jim Donini were attempting to climb a new route on an unnamed peak in the Alaska Range when Malcolm fell, severely injuring both his legs and getting stranded on an icy ledge, surviving alone in sub-zero temperatures for 48 hours while his partner went for help. By the time he was plucked off the mountain by a helicopter, both of his feet were frostbitten and one eventually had to be amputated.

Malcolm Daly is an icon in the outdoor world with 40 years of outdoor industry and nonprofit experience. Known for his affability, sense of humor and to-the-point insight, Malcolm’s wide-ranging business, outdoor sports and non-profit experience provides for a lively, entertaining and educational encounter.

Malcolm lives in Boulder, Colorado with his wife of 32 years and has two grown sons. malcolm, along with his wife, spend summers managing a remote fly fishing lodge on the Katmai Peninsula in Alaska, works at an outdoor store, is a business consultant, conducts leadership training seminars and has just started a business as a cooking coach.

Tickets start at $12. For more details and tickets visit www.chautauqua.com/portfolio/malcolm-daly-triumph-tragedy-in-alaska