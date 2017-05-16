Please note: a few programs have limited space, so registration is required. (Registration information is listed with the events.)

I Spy Beaks and Feet!

Wednesday May 3, 10-11:00 a.m.

Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat, 75th Street between Valmont Road and Jay Road, (meet at group picnic shelter near Cottonwood Marsh)

Join volunteer naturalists to learn how a bird’s beak and feet help them find and eat their favorite foods. We will watch for local birds and find out where they live, eat, and have babies. This program is for preschool children and their families. Adults must stay for the program.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Wildflowers of Boulder County Slide Program

Thursday May 4, 7-8:30 p.m.

Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce Street, Louisville

Join volunteer naturalists for a slide program to kick off the spring wildflower season! You’ll learn about the wildflowers found in Boulder County, where and when to look for them, and some interesting facts about our native plants.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Wildflower Hike at Legion Park

Saturday May 6, 10 a.m.-noon

Legion Park Open Space, Arapahoe Road, 0.5 mile west of 75th Street

Join volunteer naturalists for a leisurely stroll at Legion Park. Besides having a great view of the Continental Divide, this park is a wonderful place for early-season wildflowers.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Blacksmithing Demonstration at the Farm

Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Ute Hwy, Longmont

Watch blacksmiths forge new tools to be used at the Agricultural Heritage Center. Blacksmithing was a common trade that supported agriculture, mining and construction in creating and repairing all things iron and steel. This drop-in program is appropriate for all ages.

The Geologic History of Boulder County

Tuesday May 9, 7-8:30 p.m.

Longmont Public Library, Meeting Rooms A & B, 4th Avenue and Emery Street

The geologic history of Boulder County’s remarkable landscape goes back nearly two billion years! Join volunteer naturalists for this slide program and learn how to read the story in the rocks in your backyard. For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Astronomy: Pluto’s Neighborhood

Friday May 12, 7:30-10 p.m.

Space is limited, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Bring the family to enjoy an evening in northwest Boulder County learning a bit about Pluto’s transition from smallest planet to king of the dwarf planets, plus other fun trivia about our solar system. Afterwards, view Jupiter, Saturn, star clusters, galaxies and more with the help of the Longmont Astronomical Society. To register, email dprice@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6215 no later than Wednesday, May 10.

Wildflower Hike at Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain

Saturday May 13, 10 a.m.-noon

Rabbit Mountain Open Space, NE of Lyons on north 55th Street, meet at group picnic shelter

Join volunteer naturalists for a moderate 2-mile hike in search of early bloomers. For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Goats Galore – Meet and Greet

Saturday May 13, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Ute Highway, Longmont

Join the Goats Galore 4-H club and their goats for a drop-in program all about goats. Why do people raise goats? Do goats really eat tin cans and tennis shoes? How do I get involved in 4-H with goats? Get answers and learn about raising goats, different breeds, housing and feed requirements, and see a live milking demonstration. Contact Jim Drew at 303-776-8688 or jdrew@bouldercounty.org for more information.

Fossils and Flowers

Sunday May 14, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Space is limited, meeting location will be provided to registered participants.

Join volunteer naturalists Megan Bowes and Sue Hirschfeld for a short, moderately-strenuous hike to explore a landscape created by folding and faulting as the Rocky Mountains uplifted 65 million years ago. You will see fossilized evidence of the Cretaceous seas that once inundated this area, as well as some of the earliest blooming wildflowers in Boulder County. Bring water and hiking shoes/boots.

To register, email lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org, or call 303-678-6214 by Thursday, May 11.

Birding Boulder County through the Seasons

Monday May 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Lafayette Public Library, 775 west Baseline Road, Lafayette

Join volunteer naturalists to learn about birding year-round. This program will explore where to find and how to identify some of our local birds. You will also learn about challenges birds face and how they adapt.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Geology Hike at Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain

Saturday May 20, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Rabbit Mountain Open Space, NE of Lyons on north 55th Street, meet at group picnic shelter

Join volunteer naturalist Roger Myers on a moderate 2-mile hike where you will learn about the unusual geology of the area. Bring water, sunscreen, closed-toed hiking shoes/boots, and binoculars if you have them. This program is geared for adults.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Visit the Assay Museum

Saturday May 20, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6352 Fourmile Canyon Drive, Boulder

The James F. Bailey Assay Office Museum, located in the historic town of Wallstreet just west of Boulder, helps tell the story of hard rock mining in this area. The assay office was the place where prospectors would take their ore samples to find out whether or not they had potentially “struck it rich.” The determination of the assayer could, and often did, make or break a prospector. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Hike for Seniors

Thursday May 25, 10 a.m.-noon

Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Ute Highway, Longmont

Enjoy a nature hike for seniors every month. Programs include information about an area’s history, wildlife and current resource management projects. No registration is necessary, but please call 303-678-6214 in advance if you plan to bring a group so we have enough naturalists at the program.

Ancient Beach Walk

Saturday May 27, 9-11:00 a.m.

Space is limited, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Visit an ancient beach in our backyard! Join geologist and volunteer naturalist Sue Hirschfeld on an easy walk to see the fossils and unusual geologic features formed in this near-shore marine environment. Please wear hiking shoes or boots – there’s lots of prickly pear cactus!

To register, email lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org, or call 303-678-6214 by Thursday, May 25.

Wildflower Hike at Bald Mountain

Sunday May 28, 10 a.m.-noon

Bald Mountain Scenic Area

Join volunteer naturalists for a spring wildflower hike in the beautiful foothills. We will hike about 1.5-miles through forest and meadows in search of spring wildflowers, enjoying some beautiful vistas along the way.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Visit the Agricultural Heritage Center

Open April 1 through October 31 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays with tours starting at 11 a.m.

Come to the farm, enjoy the rural setting, and learn about the rich agricultural history of Boulder County. The Ag Heritage Center includes two barns with interactive exhibits, a milk house, blacksmith shop, and a furnished 1909 farmhouse.

Groups may make special arrangements for tours. Contact Jim Drew at 303-776-8688 or jdrew@bouldercounty.org for more information.