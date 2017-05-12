May 27-29: Boulder Creek Festival

Boulder Creek Festival

May 27-29: This huge annual festival has been Boulder’s unofficial kickoff to summer since 1987. It features nine separate event areas, more than 500 vendor booths, live entertainment on four stages, carnival rides, food and drink stations, and a signature rubber duck race down the creek. In downtown Boulder, in Central Park and the Municipal Building lawn. Find the full schedule of events and times for each day at www.bouldercreekevents.com.