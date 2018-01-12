MLK March for Peace and Celebration – Lafayette

Monday, Jan. 15 – Celebrate the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. during the 13th annual March for Peace and Celebration.

Held in conjunction with the federal MLK Holiday, the event will begin at 11:00am at Angevine Middle School, 1150 W. South Boulder Rd., Lafayette, where a pre-march celebration featuring art and service projects,free refreshments, and live entertainment will be held.

Lafayette’s annual March for Peace will begin at 12:30pm; community members will depart from Angevine’s north parking lot and proceed northeast to City Park (just north of the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center at 111 W. Baseline Rd). Upon their arrival, community members will participate in a large, interactive art project. The event, which is free and open to the public, will conclude at 2:00 p.m.

A shuttle will be available during and immediately following the March for Peace, and free event t-shirts will be distributed to 250 community members during the pre-march celebration at Angevine. This event is brought to you by the Lafayette Youth Advisory Committee with support from the Empowerment Center of East County and the Boulder Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. For more information, contact marty.walsh@cityoflafayette.com or Elaina@EmpowermentCenterEastCounty.org