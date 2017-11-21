Nov. 29: The Eklund Opera presents a special performance of Mozart Opera Scenes at 7:30 p.m. at the CU Performing Arts Music Theatre, 1020 18th St. Undergraduate and graduate students from CU’s Opera Theater classes will perform scenes in period costumes with harpsichord and piano accompaniment, making the great opera works of Mozart accessible to modern audiences. Scenes are taken from “La Finta Giardiniera,” “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “La Clemenza di Tito,” “Cosi Fan Tutte” and “Idomeneo.”

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://cupresents.org/event/11132.