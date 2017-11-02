National Homeless & Runaway Youth Awareness Month Events

November is National Homeless & Runaway Youth Awareness Month. Join Attention Homes to support at-risk and homeless youth in our community by participating in local events all month long!

SLEEP OUT with us in downtown Boulder on 11/9 to get a glimpse of what every night looks like for hundreds of young people. Be part of the solution by raising awareness & funds to support programs that help youth in crisis move towards self sufficiency. Click here for more information.

DINE OUT. Eat out at these restaurants donating a percentage of sales to Attention Homes.

11/14 @ Modern Market at 29th Street in Boulder from 5 pm – 8 pm. Mention Attention Homes and 50% of sales will be donated

11/25 @ Twisted Pine ALL DAY LONG. Say goodbye to turkey leftovers, and bring friends and family anytime on Saturday for delicious brews and a great meal. Attention Homes staff will be there from 5 pm – 9 pm.

ROCK OUT. Awesome local a capella vocal band Face performs a benefit concert at Platt Middle School, 7 pm on 11/16 to support homeless youth in Boulder. Get your tickets HERE.

For more information about supporting homeless & at-risk youth in our community, visit www.attentionhomes.org.