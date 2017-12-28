Ring in the new year with a polar plunge into the Boulder Reservoir! A local tradition since New Year’s Day, 1982, come and jump in or join hundreds of spectators bearing witness to all the brave individuals as they “take the plunge” into the freezing waters of the Boulder Reservoir.

Participation allows the American Cancer Society to fulfill their mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Registration is $35 before December 31, and $40 day-of, Jan 1.

Afterwards, plungers can visit the warming tent for a free beer*, (21+, with ID), courtesy of Avery Brewing Company, a hot slice of pizza, courtesy of Blackjack Pizza & Salads of Boulder, and hot coffee, courtesy of Caribou Coffee. Details: http://main.acsevents.org