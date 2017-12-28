NoBo Art District – First Friday

Come to the NoBo Art District for the free NoBo First Friday event from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 5. Support local small-business owners and artists by visiting their studios and galleries, located along north Broadway from Pine Street to U.S. Highway 36. You’ll meet painters, photographers, potters, artisans and musicians, and enjoy live music and special activities. Follow the pink flags to find surprises around every corner! For details or a map of participating locations, visit www.noboartdistrict.org/first-friday