The Nutcracker with the Boulder Ballet

Nov. 24-26: The Boulder Ballet and the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra present one of Boulder County’s most beloved holiday traditions with the annual post-Thanksgiving weekend run of the The Nutcracker, at Macky Auditorium on the CU Campus. This Nutcracker boasts a cast of more than 80 dancers, including the professional company and charming young student dancers, as well as a full live orchestra, spectacular scenery and special effects.

Tickets are $13-$82/person. For details and ticket information, visit www.boulderphil.org.