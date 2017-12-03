Quilting for Causes

Interfaith Quilters’ annual show and sale is March 3

Quilting has a rich tradition in America. After fabric could be mass-produced, quilting became a community activity, with 19th-century quilters gathering in groups to craft quilts. Men were invited for dancing after a quilt was finished, and quilting parties became a fashionable way to socialize that brought all ages together.

Now a group takes quilting a stitch further by helping our community through cloth creations. Interfaith Quilters’ annual show and sale is March 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Longmont’s First Lutheran Church (preview: March 2, 5-8 p.m.).

The group donates proceeds to the OUR Center and Safe Shelter of Saint Vrain Valley. Machine and hand quilts, appliqué, art quilts and more will be at the show, and aspiring newbies can get advice. “You’ll be amazed at the variety and quality of the quilts,” says publicist Jackie Lindon. So grab some pie at the show and prepare to be fascinated by fabric!

—by Carol Brock