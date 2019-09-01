The University of Colorado football organization recently honored Larry Zimmer, one of the most recognizable figures in the state’s sporting history and “voice of the Buffaloes,” by naming the CU radio booth after him. Despite numerous honors over the years, this one is bittersweet.

“It’s a great honor to have my name on the home radio booth, which was my office at Folsom Field for 42 years,” Zimmer says. “It also honors the many people who worked with me as analysts, producers, engineers, statisticians and spotters.”

