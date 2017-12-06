Our Revolution Boulder will join the Colorado Foundation for Universal Health Care in statewide rallies at noon on Dec. 12 to celebrate International Health Coverage Day-along with 1000+ organizations in 120 countries worldwide.

Rallies across Colorado will be held at 12 p.m. on 12-12 as part the international day of action to spur the movement to provide health care for everyone. Universal Health Coverage Day marks the anniversary of the United Nations’ historic and unanimous endorsement of universal health care in 2012.

Boulderites are invited to meet at noon on Dec. 12 at the Central Park Bandshell at 1212 Canyon Boulevard. Bring signs for #HealthforAll and improved Medicare for All. Foundation Board member Bill Semple of Boulder and others will speak, and then we’ll take a short walk with our signs.

Rallies will also be held in Fort Collins, Denver, Colorado Springs, and Durango at 12 noon on Dec. 12:

Fort Collins Rally: Oak Street Plaza

Denver Rally: at the Greek Amphitheater, Civic Center Park

Colorado Springs Rally: outside City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

Durango Rally: Buckley Park on Main Street

Every developed country in the world has some form of a universal health care or single payer system, but it’s Americans who pay more for health care than anywhere else. A universal health care system has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of health care in our state and nation while guaranteeing health care for all, for life.

The Foundation is seizing this historic opportunity to show widespread support for Health for All and for Bernie Sanders’ improved Medicare for All bill (S. 1804).

The growing list of partner organizations includes: Universal Health Coverage Coalition, Our Revolution Metro Denver, Progressive Democrats of America, Democratic Socialists of America – Denver and Fort Collins, Fuerza Latina, Health Care for All Colorado, Fort Collins for Progress, Working Families, Indivisible Durango, Arvadans for Progressive Action, Longmont Area Democrats, United Nations Association-USA Denver Metro Chapter and Northern Colorado Chapter, United Mountain Voices, Fort Collins Community Action Network, Transition Fort Collins, Strength Through Peace, Denver Green Party, Democratic Socialists of America – Fort Collins, Front Range MoveOn, Colorado Community Health Network, Our Revolution Boulder, and Healthcare-NOW!

By rallying on 12-12, Our Revolution Boulder and the Foundation’s partners join with the global Universal Health Coverage Coalition’s 1,000+ partner organizations, 350+ economists, 120+ countries for one cause: #HealthForAll

We will also be collecting signatures with the Healthcare-NOW! Street Team urging our elected officials to support Bernie’s improved Medicare for All bill.

www.couniversalhealth.org