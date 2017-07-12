Cacio e Pepe

— recipe & photo courtesy of Chef Anthony Hessel, of Via Perla

Serves four

INGREDIENTS

8 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. freshly ground pink pepper

4 tsp. butter

1 Tbs. warm pasta water

1 C. shredded Pecorino cheese

10 oz. fresh or dried spaghetti or tonnarelli

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a sauté pan, add oil and heat slightly with both black and pink pepper to release aromatics. Remove pan from heat.

2. Boil a pot of salted water, add pasta, and cook until al dente. Drain, saving 1 Tbs. of the water.

3. Place original sauté pan back on heat and add pasta to coat. Add butter, water and Pecorino cheese, and serve.