Cacio e Pepe
— recipe & photo courtesy of Chef Anthony Hessel, of Via Perla
Serves four
INGREDIENTS
8 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. freshly ground pink pepper
4 tsp. butter
1 Tbs. warm pasta water
1 C. shredded Pecorino cheese
10 oz. fresh or dried spaghetti or tonnarelli
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a sauté pan, add oil and heat slightly with both black and pink pepper to release aromatics. Remove pan from heat.
2. Boil a pot of salted water, add pasta, and cook until al dente. Drain, saving 1 Tbs. of the water.
3. Place original sauté pan back on heat and add pasta to coat. Add butter, water and Pecorino cheese, and serve.