Recycle Your Holiday Tree

Having a fresh Christmas tree is a beloved tradition in many households, but be sure to recycle it afterward. Remember to remove all tinsel, lights, stands and decorations from your tree, whether you recycle curbside in your community or take it to a local drop-off. Call the following municipalities to find out where/how to recycle your tree.

Boulder County and the city of Boulder: Yard Waste and Wood Drop-off Center, www.westerndisposal.com, curbside collection is also available. Contact: 303-444-2037.

Erie: Contact www.erieco.gov or 303-926-2887.

Lafayette: Contact www.cityoflafayette.com or 303-661-1306.

Louisville: Contact www.louisvilleco.gov or 303-335-4735.

Longmont: Contact www.longmontcolorado.gov or 303-651-8416, ext. 8.

Superior: Contact www.superiorcolorado.gov/community/trash-recycling or 303-499-3675.

—Source: Eco-Cycle’s Holiday Guide