REEL ROCK 12 Premiere and Festival

Rock climbing’s biggest film festival, REEL ROCK, rolls into Boulder Nov. 3-5 at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St. and other venues. The REEL ROCK 12 tour kicks off with three shows on Friday, Nov. 3 that premiere five new shorts guaranteed to deliver heart-thumping action, big laughs and pure inspiration. (Tickets $19/person.) These films include features about Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb 5.15; Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming free soloist with a donut addiction; the return of Chris Sharma to the deep-water soloing stage; and others. In addition to the premiere, there’s a full-day indoor-gym extravaganza with your climbing heroes (separate registration), as well as food, drink and stellar swag.

The rest of the weekend, REEL ROCKs with more films, clinics with the films’ stars, and a trail day Sunday, Nov. 5. For a complete schedule or to register for a specific event, visit www.reelrocktour.com/boulder-fest.