The Shortlist: What To Do in Boulder: 1/13 – 1/15

Happy Wednesday, Boulderites! You’ll have to excuse our brief Shortlist holiday season hiatus. We are back now to serve you with an overview of the weekends best upcoming events!

Kick off your weekend with a night full of great food, handcrafted drinks, and dancing at one of Denver’s best rooftop bars, La Sandia. Enjoy a beautiful view of the city for the perfect date night, or girls/guys night out this Friday.

Be sure to check out the Lafayette’s 21st Annual Quaker Oatmeal Festival & 5K walk/run this Saturday morning, January 14th. There will be an hot oatmeal breakfast from 7:30 am – 12 pm, a Bonfils Community Blood Drive from 8 am – 12 pm, and the 5k walk/run starting a 9:30 am sharp! You can register the day of the 5k, or you can register online until January 12th.

Come root on the Buffs this Sunday night at 8:30 pm as they take on the USC Trojans at the Coors Event Center. With a 10-6 record this season, the Buffs need all of their fans’ love and support. Rumor has it that we might even get to see a halftime performance by the Golden Gurlz.

