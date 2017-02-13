The Shortlist: What To Do in Boulder: 2/17 – 2/19

Can’t decide if you want to cook dinner at home or eat dinner out? Solution: Food Lab Boulder. This Friday night the Food Lab will take you on a journey through the Mediterranean Sea, where guests will prepare and eat Labneh, Borlotti Beans in Olive Oil and Garlic, Patatas Bravas with Pimenton Sauce, and Mahi Baked in Cherry Tomatoes. Sign up quick, before spots run out.

High 50s and mid 60s for the weekend means a great time to get out and about to support our small businesses. Dozens of stores up and down the Pearl Street Mall will be participating in this annual Mid-Winter Sale from Saturday, February 18th through Monday, February 20th. We could all use a nice new pair of shoes, or something pretty for our homes. Head down this weekend and shop local!

In honor of the new Lego Batman movie, released over the weekend, Color Me Mine is encouraging patrons to paint a Lego Batman themed mug. All Lego Batman themed mugs will be entered in a contest for a $50 gift card to Color Me Mine!

