The Shortlist: What To Do in Boulder: 2/3 – 2/5

If you haven’t gotten the chance to visit the Mummies exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, this is your last weekend to check it out. Museum goers will get the chance to view 20 different mummies from the ruins of Egypt and Peru. Come check out a glimpse of the past in Denver this weekend.

What better place to learn how to make cheese than here in Boulder County, the land of artisanal foods? This Saturday afternoon at the Haystack Mountain Creamery, students will learn the art of making soft cheeses. The course will focus on Chevre, Fromage Blanc, Cream Cheese, and Cottage Cheese. Students will walk away having learned a new skilled, tried new flavors, toured the creamery, and having made a cheese of their own!

No Superbowl Sunday plans? The Boulder Theater has you covered. Come one, come all to enjoy the game on the best screen in town! Whether you are rooting on the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons, the Boulder Theater is a neutral territory for you and your friends this Sunday afternoon. Doors open at 4:00.

