The Shortlist: What To Do in Boulder: 4/7 – 4/9

Spring is in the air and we are feeling as blessed as ever to be in beautiful Boulder. Celebrate our pretty little city on Friday night at Posh Splat with some canvases and wine at the Paint “Beautiful Boulder” class. Buy your tickets online now for this 6:30 pm class!

Happy Birthday! Blow out your candles and Make-A-Wish! Louisville is hosting the virtual run (or walk) to celebrate your birthday this year. Every participant will receive a bib and a shiny birthday cake medal for completing their race. 15% of every registration fee will go towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation, so lace up your sneakers and run for the cause.

The weather is getting nice, so why not get out and run some more? Head over to 1STBANK Center in Broomfield this Sunday for the 8th Annual Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health & Health Odyssey Expo powered by Centura Health. Science, health, and engineering come together for the kids’ education and entertainment.

