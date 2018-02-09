Colorado is sending 35 athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics, more than any other state! 22 men and 13 women will be competing in 17 disciplines in PyeongChang, South Korea this month. 19 of those athletes will be competing in their first Olympics. And six have ties to dear old CU.

Keep an eye out for these awesome University of Colorado athletes (Go Buffs!)

Casey Andringa (Bus’19), Moguls, PyeongChang 2018 – Boulder native mogul skier Casey Andringa has overcome many injuries and uphill battles on his way to making the U.S. Ski Team. He posted his first overall moguls victory at Winter Park this winter, winning six runs in a row to earn a position on the U.S. Ski Team and an invite to the World Cup circuit. In his second World Cup race he punched his ticket to PyeongChang. Andringa should feel right at home on the the U.S. Moguls team, where half of the team’s men and women are fellow Ski & Snowboard Club Vail team members. (whoop!)

Brian Hansen (Bus), Long Track Speed Skating, Vancouver, 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018 – Veteran speed skater Brian Hansen won a silver medal in 2010 in team pursuit in Vancouver and will be making his third Olympic appearance in long track speed skating this year. Hansen also skied for CU’s Club Alpine Ski team, and enjoyed mountain biking in the Boulder foothills.

Petra Hyncicova (IntPhys’18), Nordic skiing, PyeongChang 2018 – Petra Hyncicova is the defending NCAA Champion in both classic and freestyle disciplines and earned her place as the 36th CU skier to make the Olympics. She is also the 2017 Women’s Collegiate Athlete of the Year, as voted by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Hyncicova is honored to represent her native Czech Republic at the Olympics.

Julia Marino (Anth, Psych’14), Slopestyle, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018 – Julia Martino will compete in both big air and slopestyle snowboarding events in PyeongChang. USA Snowboarding is riding high this winter with loads of talent, and the addition of snowboard big air to the 2018 Olympics means Julia, and fellow teammates Jamie Anderson and Hailey Langland pose a threat for for a U.S. podium sweep in PyeongChang. The U.S. has never swept the Winter Olympic medals in a women’s event, and no female snowboarder has won more than one Olympic gold medal yet… so watch out!

Joanne Reid (Math’13; MTechMedSoc’17), Biathlon, PyeongChang 2018 – Joanne Reid was an NCAA champion cross country skier for CU in 2014 before turning to biathlon in 2015. Reid realized biathalon had everything she loved about cross-country skiing, without all the things she didn’t (sprints and classical skiing). Reid is one of several up-and-coming 20-somethings for U.S. Biathlon. She’s the daughter of Beth Heiden and niece of Eric Heiden, both of USA Olympic speed skating fame, so the Olympic spirit runs deep.

Kendall Wesenberg (Mktg’12), Skeleton, PyeongChang 2018 – U.S. Skeleton standout Kendall Wesenberg earned her career-first World Cup medal this winter, in only her second year on the tour. Wesenberg played club soccer at CU, and her curiosity for skeleton was piqued while watching the 2010 Winter Olympics on TV. She eventually decided to try out for the national team on a dare from her siblings.

So as the old University of Colorado school song goes, “Glory, glory, Colorado, hurrah for the silver and the gold!” We think bronze is pretty great, too; heck, representing your country in your sport at the Olympic Games is an incredible accomplishment. Boulder Magazine is so proud of our hometown school’s athletes. GO BUFFS!