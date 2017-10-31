Sleep Out for Homeless Youth

On the evening of Nov. 9 until the morning of Nov. 10, Attention Homes, at 1443 Spruce St., joins more than 100 community and business leaders to raise awareness of and build support for homeless youth by spending a night outside in downtown Boulder. Participants will see what life is like for homeless youth by exposing themselves to the weather and the uncertainties that come from living on the streets. But unlike Attention Homes’ clients, participants know they can return to safe, warm homes, jobs and families the next morning. Each participant is asked to pledge to raise $1,000 from friends, family and colleagues through his or her own online fundraising page to support Attention Homes’ homeless and runaway youth services. People ages 12 and up are welcome to participate. For information, to participate or to donate to the cause, visit www.attentionhomes.donorpages.com/SleepOut2017.