Keep the holiday shopping traditions alive and support Boulder County’s many wonderful small businesses! Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is November 25 this year.
For lists by town of participating retailers and restaurants, as well as special promotions and events happening Nov. 25 visit:
- Boulder www.boulderdowntown.com
- Longmont visitlongmont.org
- Lafayette www.cityoflafayette.com
Let’s make this the biggest day of the year for local small businesses!