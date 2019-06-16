Snack Attack

2 The Bee’s Knees

Honey Bunchies are handmade in Longmont, and named after the family matriarch—her nickname, of course! These sweet golden nuggets are gluten free, grain free and soy free, and this year the company will launch two new varieties. The flavors are top secret, but we’ve been told they will be nothing short of “A.M.A.Z.I.N.G!” Available at most major grocery stores and other locations around the county.