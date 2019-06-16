Snack Attack

Despite our many accolades over the years declaring Boulder one of the fittest cities in the U.S., we still have our fair share of the munchies. Thank goodness we have a plethora of companies making our snack attacks their business!
1I Scream, You Scream!
Lafayette favorite family hangout, Eats & Sweets offers sandwiches, salads and, best of all, desserts. A local favorite and “best sandwich ever” is the banana bread ice cream sandwich—what could be better for lunch, right? They’ve got gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. They’ve also got a sweet food truck (pun intended) for local events and it’s available to cater your next party.
Eats & Sweets, 401 S. Public Road, Lafayette, 303-665-3287
2The Bee’s Knees
Honey Bunchies are handmade in Longmont, and named after the family matriarch—her nickname, of course! These sweet golden nuggets are gluten free, grain free and soy free, and this year the company will launch two new varieties. The flavors are top secret, but we’ve been told they will be nothing short of “A.M.A.Z.I.N.G!” Available at most major grocery stores and other locations around the county.
3Pop Your Top
Fully Loaded Popcorn comes in four flavors for your snacking delight—from sweet to spicy. They source quality ingredients from all over the world, and produce the popcorn in Louisville in a production facility that runs on wind-powered energy. Available at any local King Soopers.
4Cookie, chip or cracker?
Skinny Crisps call themselves crackers, but that doesn’t seem all-encompassing enough for these flavorful snacks available in eight flavors. They’re non-GMO, low carb and vegan, and the latest variety is chocolate mint crisps. This summer you’ll find new, 1-oz snack packs. Skinny Crisps can be found at most local grocery stores.
5Get Corny
Boulder Tortillas Blue Corn Chips hail from corn grown by the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe at the base of the legendary Sleeping Ute Mountain, between Four Corners and Mesa Verde. These chips are light and crisp—but sturdy enough to handle your favorite pico. They’re seasoned with a mixture of sea salt from the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii, and bamboo extract. Pick some up at the farmers market or many
local grocery stores.