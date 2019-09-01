Seeking treatment is an important step in addiction recovery, but what happens in between counseling sessions and support groups? Studies have shown that people are at lower risk for drug use when they have a supportive community around them, and that’s the goal of a new Longmont facility.

The mission of the Recovery Café Longmont, a social space in the lower level of Central Longmont Presbyterian Church, is “to be a community of refuge and healing for people in recovery.”

Generally open from noon–4 p.m., the café welcomes potential members who have been substance-free for 24 hours. A daily communal meal and coffee are offered, along with social and recreational programs such as yoga and art classes. The program is free, and ongoing members help out with meals and chores to support the whole community.

For more information, visit www.recoverycafelongmont.org.