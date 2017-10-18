Starting Oct. 19 and running through Nov. 12, the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents “Birds of North America,” performed on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. The show tells the story of a father and daughter struggling to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding while birding in their backyard over the course of a decade. This gorgeously written family drama, full of humor and insight, explores how we connect with the people we just can’t fly away from and is the winner of the 2016 BETC Generations new-play competition.

Tickets are $20-$45/person. For more information or to purchase tickets now, visit www.betc.org/event/birds.