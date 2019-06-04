As a professional photographer, Sarah Hill knew exactly what fellow local photographers really needed: a large studio space with natural light and access to wide-open outdoor spaces.

So she fixed up a white barn on her sprawling, 10-acre property in Longmont and opened Sugarhill Studio in February. Photographers can rent the space by the hour, half day or full day, with access to props, furniture and themed backdrops, and a hair/makeup area and changing room.

“The studio is a blank canvas for photographers to come in and style it however they want,” Hill says—and it’s a blank canvas for her creativity, too.

“I’ll be holding workshops on photography and other topics, and I want to host community-building events and a mom’s night out,” she says. “I have so many ideas, and I can’t wait to do them all.”