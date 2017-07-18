Summer Arts and Crafts Workshops

Get hands-on this summer at one of Boulder County’s many artistic workshops. For instance, join artist Emma Watson at BLDG 61 at the Boulder Public Library in a 4-6 p.m. session Friday, July 21 for Experiments in Paper. Participants will make multiple types of paper out of different fibers. Explore the differences between paper making using recycled materials, versus raw fiber. Paper will be dried and ready for pick up the following week. Open to ages 12 and up. Space is limited, please register to confirm your spot. http://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3333961

Then, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, artist Suzanne Frazier returns to the Dairy Arts Center (2590 Walnut St.) to teach Introduction to Color Theory for Artists and Quilters. This workshop focuses on experiencing color as the relationship between rainbows of colors, and no art experience is necessary. Cost is $40/teens, $55/adults plus a $15 materials fee that includes a drawing board, a box of 36 oil pastels, a laminated color wheel, drawing paper and printed handout materials. Learn more at http://bit.ly/2tESDnU.