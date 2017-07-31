Summer Events in the County

Boulder County is a great place to get outdoors, and and August is packed with cool events for kids and adults alike. Check these out:

Fun on the Farm: Chickens! 10:30-11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Ute Highway, Longmont. Bring kids aged 3-6 to the farm to learn about animals, plants and agricultural life. All programs include a short story time, hands-on activities and a take-home craft. Adult chaperones must stay with children. Details: www.bouldercounty.org/events/fun-farm-chickens-1030-4.

Full-Moon Hike. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, location provided upon registration. Families are invited to watch the moon rise above the trail and discover open space in the moonlight while learning about the importance of the moon to people and wildlife. To register, email dprice@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6215. Details: www.bouldercounty.org/events/full-moon-hike.

Evening at the Museum. 7-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, Nederland Mining Museum, 200 N. Bridge St., Nederland. Join naturalist Roger Myers at the museum for a discussion of the unique geology of the Rocky Mountains. Details: www.bouldercounty.org/events/evening-at-the-museum-3.

Build-It Bash. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, Meyers Gulch Trailhead at Walker Ranch, 7842 Flagstaff Road. Junior Rangers can help maintain parks and trails by replacing broken signs, missing planks and other upkeep. Kids aged 5-12 can pack tools, gloves and safety glasses in their packs and lend a hand (with the presence of a guardian). Registration is required. Details: www.bouldercounty.org/events/build-it-bash.