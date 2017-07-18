Summer Solstice Social Dinner Series. A collaboration between the Boulder Valley Waldorf School and Boulder County Farmers Markets, these dinners offer food prepared by Matt Collier of Seeds Library Cafe with local produce from a different featured farm every month — with the added bonus of included childcare! The dinners run 5-9:30 p.m. July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7 at the Boulder Valley Waldorf School, 6500 West Drycreek Parkway in Longmont. Kids’ activities will be run by Storycamp, and dinners are bring-your-own alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $50/adults, $20/kids. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-nights-family-farm-dinner-series-tickets-35287552018.

Blackbelly Lamb Asado Dinner. Enjoy the fantastic food, beverages and hospitality of the renowned Blackbelly Market Restaurant at 5:30 p.m. July 26 under the Colorado summer skies at Oxford Gardens, 10145 Oxford Road in Longmont. The sure-to-be-delicious evening will feature a whole locally raised lamb, cooked asado-style over an open flame, as well as freshly picked vegetables and herbs from Oxford and neighboring farms over three courses. Beverages are BYOB. Tickets are $120/person. For more information, visit www.eventbee.com/v/blackbellyoxford#/tickets.