Scorching summer can be the perfect time to enjoy the arts in the great indoors. So beat the heat at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., at one of their current productions.

Baby Boomer Baby. This one-man musical comedy runs through July 23 and stars National Lampoon’s Tommy Koenig. This hilarious, nostalgic and insightful flashback through our times and the music that defined it features the music of the Beatles, Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, James Brown, Santana, Billy Joel, and Simon & Garfunkel, as well as original music and lyrics. Tickets are $34-$50/person. Details: http://bit.ly/2sModNE

In the Heights. From the creator of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, this Tony Award-winning show is a joyous exploration of three days in the life of New York’s diverse Washington Heights neighborhood. – SOLD OUT!