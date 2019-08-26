by Beki Pineda

10 PIN ALLEY – Written by Gene Kato; Directed by Maru Garcia. Produced by Wheat Ridge Theatre Company (Presented at Alma’s Mexican Restaurant, 4111 Kipling, Wheat Ridge) through September 11. Tickets available at 720-244-5204.

Finally someone found a way to connect my two favorite things – theatre and Mexican food!! OMG, does it get any better than that?! The brand new Wheat Ridge Theatre Company under the guidance of Maru Garcia has paired with Alma’s to provide a fun evening of food and frivolity. Their first ever production is a short play written by local playwright Gene Kato. They cleared tables out of the center of the room to make a streamlined bowling alley for this initial production only available on Wednesday nights. But what a fun way to fill up a Wednesday night.

The cast of twelve features very enthusiastic and energetic performers dressed in head-dresses to symbolize bowling pins. They line up in the typical V-formation and kvetch while they wait for the dreaded black ball. They talk about their determination to keep her from getting a 300 score and how they can maybe keep it under 100 if they all band together. Some have lost heart because they’ve been through this same thing so many times. Others are determined to thwart their arch-enemy once and for all. But then they cower in fear as she runs into and through their formation, knocking them all to the floor.

While it’s hard to give bowling pins personality, playwright Kato does a pretty good job of creating ten individuals. The Announcer (Elicia Cowsar) gives us a running commentary of what’s about to happen as we go along. We have a Lesbian (Selena Naumoff) and her target, the Innocent Jennah Warren. We have David Bellew as Pin No. 8, flipping his fan and making snide remarks. The 10 Pin (Matty Umbriaco) can hardly stay awake long enough to fall down again and is the last one to get up off the floor. The Black Ball is Christin Mason Martin determined to “do her job” of knocking them all down each time she is thrown. But as her bowler gets a little tipsy, so does she. So no great philosophical lessons to be learned in this fun evening – except perhaps that the whole is greater than the single part.

Tickets are limited by the small size of the restaurant. This is another one not for the kids because of the language, but great fun for the adults. A very nice date night for Mom and Dad. Congrats to the restaurant for allowing the performances and for recognizing the worth of theatre for building business. Alma’s is on the opposite side of town from me, but I will return when on the west side because the food was very good.

WRTC’s next production, the female version of THE ODD COUPLE will be performed at Diebolt Brewing Company at 3855 Mariposa in October. Watch for it!!

A WOW factor of 8!!