by Beki Pineda

ESCAPE – Written and Directed by Nigel Knutzen. Produced by The Royal Players Guild (presented at The Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder) through August 30. Tickets available at 303-444-7328 or the dairy.com.

With no program offered until after the show, it was a little difficult to parse out the origins and history of this piece. Even then the program gave no bio for the actor or the playwright to explain how this play landed at the Dairy Center and where it had been done before. A little on-line searching revealed the story of an interesting journey that doesn’t have a lot to do with this play in particular, but I want to share it anyway.

It seems that Southern Illinois University student Nigel Knutzen applied to and was accepted by Naropa University into their MFA program for Theatre. Having no car or money for a plane ticket, he decided to walk from basically St. Louis to Boulder, allowing the gods to provide and guide him along the way. (There’s got to be another new play in that journey as well.) It was a two week walk but this determined student made it all the way. I can only imagine his joy at reaching the overlook at the top of 36 and looking down into his new Boulder life. With additional help from the school, he found a place to live and a job – at the Dairy Center where his play is now being performed. As the story of his journey was published in the Boulder Weekly earlier this year, I think it’s safe to assume that he is still a grad student during the day and one of the many professional workers at the Dairy Center at night. He may even have taken our tickets at the door. Who knew?? And in his spare time, he acts in and writes plays.

Then we get to Bradford Rosenbloom, an actor from New York now working from California who has at least part of an Obie under his belt as a member of the cast of THE BRIG which won the Off Broadway award in 2007. He too had made his way to Naropa on his own journey and it is there that these two voices connected to create ESCAPE together for the first time.

ESCAPE depicts a man’s life-long struggle with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder. The play has no set – just a floor painted white which represents his room in a psychiatric hospital whose dimensions close in on him as he becomes more disturbed. The action starts before the actor arrives with the loud clicking of a clock which begins to grate like Chinese torture after several minutes.

We are introduced to the character’s various personalities – John, Luke, Ben, and Michael. With occasional visits from his father and mother who have given up on their ability to help him. Luke seems to be the base personality – the tormented one who has to listen to the taunts of the others and is unable to combat their influence. John seems to be the rational one while Ben is angry and Michael is child-like. I think. We get an intimate look at his inner life and his struggle to get through a day. It is a painful process to watch, eliciting both sympathy and empathy from any caring being. Looking around at other faces in the audience, I could see the desire to help and sympathetic concern in their eyes as they watched his struggle.

The scenes – which are often just a line or two or the outward manifestation of his inner struggle – are divided into segments by blackouts showing the passage of time or change of character. Some were short while others seemed to go on too long. It was hard to tell if this was a deliberate part of the rhythm of the play or the lighting board operator waiting until the actor got to the correct place for the next cue. Either way, for this play-goer, it was disruptive and broke my concentration. Rosenbloom demonstrated that he could change character in front of the audience easily so it didn’t seem like it would have been necessary for that purpose. It would have made the anger more intense and the reaction to the anger more immediate without so many breaks in the action. Regardless, the intensity came through loud and clear.

Rosenbloom has a classically sculpted face with angles that change under the light from soft to dark with a turn of the head. His athletic body moved easily from pacing back and forth to cringing on the floor and presented the portrait of a man whose inner fires burned off all excess fat. His performance was terrifying and intense in most parts with child-like responses in others. He ran the gauntlet physically and emotionally to bring this man alive for his audience.

This is not an easy play to watch. However, their goal in presenting it is met in that it opens the mind to the “harsh realities” of mental illness. It deserves a larger audience. At some point in the future, Knutzen will be an honored alumni of Naropa and a published and performed playwright.

A WOW factor of 9!!