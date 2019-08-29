by Beki Pineda

THE NEVER SUMMER – Written by Ellen K. Graham; Directed by Hart DeRose. Produced by Feral Assembly (presented at Theatre 29, 5138 West 29th Avenue, Denver) through August 31. Tickets available at theatre29denver.com.

There have been a number of plays in Denver lately that have taken as a starting point a place where we are in contemporary life and created a logical progression into the future. One of the most powerful was BUILDING THE WALL at Curious Theatre which took the immigration policy rhetoric of the 2016 Presidential campaign and created a world where walls and encampments existed. Another was KING CHARLES III recently performed at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. It played out a logical progression to what might happen when the present Queen passes away leaving her morally sound but unprepared son Charles to rule the empire.

A third play has emerged tackling another current problem to its possible future. THE NEVER SUMMER takes the problems of over-population and environmental distress to the inth degree with a dystopian look at a future Denver. Featuring a young worker (Calista Masters) who is too young to remember what the “good ol’ days” looked like, rumors of a cleaner, quieter mountainous area reach her and inspire her to find it for herself. The audience gets immersed in the characters that come into her underground work area to represent various survival emotions – such as disdain, engagement with strangers, even contemplation of suicide. Her slightly older friend (Meredith Young) has been so injured by her environment, she can hardly walk and is fearful of making changes. The female voice that announces delays and changes of schedule for the underground train system seems to know everything that is happening throughout the city. She manifests as Corva (Artie Thompson), an almost spiritual figure that supplies some of the answers for Lee. Corva, whose name is a Spanish word for raven (and also a destroyed city from the Star Wars world – just a little useless trivia) convinces her to set out on her dream journey.

This was my first visit to the tiny Theatre 29 at 29th and Sheridan. For the size of their stage, the set and costumes were as impressive as theatres who have been in business much longer are able to achieve. Designed as a place where the five playwrights who form the core residents can perform their own new works., it’s sort of like Virginia Wolff’s “place of [their] own” with built in deadlines. Each playwright has committed to contribute to the program and must, as a result, keep writing. A great concept. The maybe-40 seats should be filled every night to encourage their output.

This production was a fine introduction to what they are capable of – a well constructed script, well acted, well presented with enough twists and turns to keep you interested. A play that features both pessimism and optimism in equal measures is hard to achieve. And a new theatre is to be encouraged and supported. Check ‘em out!!

A WOW factor of 8!!