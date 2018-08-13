by Beki Pineda

WAIST WATCHERS THE MUSICAL – Book and Lyrics by Alan Jacobsen; Music by Vince Dimura; Directed by Matt Silva. Produced by Playhouse Productions (presented at Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood) through August 28. Tickets available at 303-967-7845 or lakewood.showare.com.

Enter the confines of a women’s only gym and you are venturing into territory more sacred (and scary) than even the beauty parlor. Men beware! WAIST WATCHERS may teach you more about the inner life of the women in your life than you care to know.

Carla, the gym instructor (Kiley McDonald) and her three most faithfjl students, Cheryl (Krissy Johnson), Cindy (Meagan Michelson) and Connie (Eleonore Thomas) extol the virtues of “Getting Into Shape;” plead for you to “Look At Me;” and celebrate “the Buffet Line;” “World’s Greatest Ice Cream” while dressed in Ben and Jerry containers, and “Sugar.” The woman compare their husbands prowess in bed, their personal anatomy, and the downside of viagra.

Many of these songs include familiar melodies with new lyrics. For instance, “Disco Queen” becomes “Botox Queen” and “Miss Cook’s Women’s Gym” is set to the melody of “YMCA.” The authors unabashedly steal from everywhere, even Meg Ryan’s orgasm scene in WHEN HARRY MET SALLY. This is one of those shows like MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL that are geared toward a female audience that finds it easy to laugh at themselves and to celebrate triumph (or acceptance) of the twists and turns of life. A fun show to share with a girlfriend or two after a margarita or two. Only in town for a short time . . . just saying.

A WOW factor of 8!