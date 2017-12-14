Enjoy this special holiday concert—a Boulder tradition—featuring singers aged 5-90 years at 4 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at the First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St. This joint effort of the Boulder Chorale, Chamber Singers and Children’s Chorale includes an appearance by special guest Sheryl Renee.

Tickets are $25/adults, $21/seniors and military, $5/kids 6-21 and free for kids younger than 6. Special family pricing admits a family of four for $50. For details or to purchase tickets now, visit www.boulderchorale.org/concerts/2017-18-season/all-things-bright-and-beautiful